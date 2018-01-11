Soldier fined for violence

A SOLDIER based in Hwange has been fined $100 for stoning his neighbour’s vehicle, accusing him of having an extra-marital affair with his wife.
By Nokuthaba Dlamini
Abednico Ncube (30) was fined yesterday when he appeared before Hwange regional magistrate, Rosemary Dube.
The court heard that on January 1 this year, Ncube had a heated altercation with the complainant, Chitonje Juma after finding him chatting with his wife inside a car.
Ncube accused Juma of having an extra-marital affair with his wife.
In a fit of rage, Ncube smashed the front and rear windscreens of Juma’s car with stones, causing damage worth $335.
The court ordered him to pay $100 fine and pay $335 compensation to Juma for the damage caused to his vehicle.
