Six months jail for stealing friend’s phone

A HWANGE man has been sentenced six months for stealing his best friend’s phone and later selling it, after asking to make a short phone call.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

Jorum Mudenda (27) of Lwendulo village appeared before magistrate Rosemary Dube on Wednesday charged with theft.

He was convicted on his own plea of guilt.

It was the State’s case that on December 31 last year at night, Kapoto Malumbe gave Mudenda a Nokia cellphone to make a call that he claimed was urgent.

He excused himself from the house and never came back.

Mudenda sold the phone the same night for $25 and squandered the money on alcoholic drinks.

After police investigations, Mudenda confessed that he had sold the phone to another villager and it was recovered.

He was handed a six months jail term with three months suspended for five years, while the remaining three were converted to 105 hours of community service at Hwange Police Station.

