Sibanda tears into SkyzMetro

RHUMBA star, Martin Sibanda of Ndolwane Super Sounds has lashed out at local radio station, SkyzMetro FM, for their failure to recognise his talent during the station’s recent awards night.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Sibanda was honoured by Radio Zimbabwe in their Coca-Cola Top 50 2017 with his song pegged at number seven.

“How is this happening that a song tops the charts at a national level, but fails to be recognised by local/city station/city boards that run arts awards? As long as we are divided, we still have a long way to go. United we stand,” he wrote on his Facebook wall.

Sibanda’s manager, Thandazani Nyoni, told NewsDay in a follow-up interview that the post was a response to fans, who had raised concern at the development.

“They must not be worried because these awards do not reflect the reality on the ground. They are just biased,” he said.

“I am not saying it (the song) was supposed to win, but at least to be nominated. If it was not appealing to Bulawayo audiences, we were not going to worry much as we would know that we have to pull up our socks next time.”

SkyzMetro FM station manager, Godwin Phiri, said Sibanda’s song had featured in their charts, and the artiste had been interviewed many times and nominated for the Best Tshibilika Song in the recent awards.

“It is unfortunate if he does not listen to the station to the extent that he is not aware that his song was actually on the charts. It is also not true that his song was not nominated. The fact is that it was nominated for best Tshibilika Song alongside Mr Bones, Madlela Sikhobokhobo, Allen Ndoda and Clement Magwaza,” he said.

Phiri said the nominations and winners were decided entirely by the listeners.

Related posts: