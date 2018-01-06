Shabanie trio try luck at Chapungu

THE Shabanie Mine trio of Bruno Mtigo, Tafadzwa Chimoyo and goalkeeper Alois Tangwara are trying their luck at Air Force side Chapungu where they are currently undergoing trials.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

A player exodus looms at the cash-strapped Zvishavane side, as players look for greener pastures on the local scene, with the club struggling to meet its salary and bonus obligations from last season.

Shababie are one of the poorest clubs in the top-flight and there is a cloud of uncertainty at the team since club chairman, Elias Marufu announced that their franchise could be up for sale.

Mtigo said having gained experience at Shabanie, he felt that it was time to move to another club to open a different chapter in his career.

“I played at Shabanie Mine and it was a learning curve for me,”said Mtigo.

“With the experience that I got at Shabanie, I believe it’s possible to play for any club on the local scene and I am ready to take up any challenge, so now it’s time to move on.”

The 22-year-old former Dynamos juniors midfielder played 25 games and scored four goals for the Chinda Boys last season and is keen on joining the Airmen if given a chance.

Skipper, Farai Mupasiri and his brother Wilson have been linked to newly-established Eastern Region Division One side Manica Diamonds FC, while Trevor Ajana could been on his way back to his parent club, Black Rhinos, with more players expected depart.

Meanwhile, Chapungu have not been active in the transfer market and are looking to bolster their squad ahead of the 2018 season after missing out on their top eight finish target, ending the season on 11th position.

Chapungu coach, Tendai Chikuni was satisfied with the turnout at the week-long trials.

“I am happy with the turnout at these trials. So far I have seen a few players who played for Premier League teams and I believe more are on their way.

“Most of the players have shown character and from this I hope we will get talented players to bolster our squad ahead of the new season,” said Chikuni.

