Postpone elections: ZDP

THE Zimbabwe Development Party (ZDP) leader and former Zanu PF member Kisinoti Mukwazhe has petitioned Parliament to postpone this years’ general elections to 2021.

By Gift Njirisi

In a letter to the Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda, Mukwazhe said: “We demand the Parliament of Zimbabwe to immediately come up with a law that can allow for postponement of 2018 general elections to 2021. Our country is badly caged in politics rather than to be in the mode ideal for economic growth.”

Mukwazhe added: “Zimbabwe has uncountable challenges ranging from corruption, crime, poverty, monetary indiscipline, high unemployment rate and underdevelopment which we think must champion key national agendas, not politics.”

He also called on government to mend international relations with the rest of the world, so as to attract foreign direct investment.

