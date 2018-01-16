Norton land baron charged over illegal sale of stands

Norton land baron Cuthbert Mupame appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with parcelling out agricultural land to prospective home seekers at Kingsdale Farm without government approval.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Mupame was not asked to plead when he appeared before magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa, who remanded him out of custody on $300 bail.

According to court papers, Maparahwe Properties (Pvt) Ltd representative and director Mupame, together with his partner Brian Mafirambudzi, who is said to be at large, have been charged with contravening section 39 of the Regional, Town and Country Planning Act and fraud.

It is the State’s case that sometime in 2014, Mupame and Mafirambudzi entered into a fraudulent agreement which purported that Peter Neil had sold his farm to them, but the sale had not sailed through, so the pair could not change ownership of the farm.

The court heard the two men claimed ownership of the farm and started selling residential stands to home seekers.

It is alleged when Norton Town Council discovered the illegal stands sale, it ordered Mupame and Mafirambudzi to stop selling the subdivided land, but they continued with their alleged illegal activities, prompting council to issue a warning notice.

The State further alleged Norton Town Council then reported the matter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, raising an issue of land sale without subdivision permit, which then led to Mupame’s arrest.

