NetOne hits back at former boss

STATE-OWNED mobile operator, NetOne, has taken its former chief executive officer, Reward Kangai and Harare businessman, Agrippa Masiyakurima to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) accusing them of criminal abuse of office.
BY XOLISANI NCUBE
A report filed by NetOne acting chief executive officer, Brian Mutandiro with Zacc on May 29, 2017 has now been made public after Kangai pushed Zacc to have Information and Communication Technology minister Supa Mandiwanzira arrested for abuse of office.
The report requested that Kangai and Masiyakurima, a representative of the Bopela Group, be probed for corruption and tax evasion.
“We are making a report against Reward Kangai, who is our ex-managing director, for various offences which he committed while he was the managing director of the company together with Bopela Group, represented by Agrippa Masiyakurima,” Mutandiro’s letter to Zacc read.
The telecommunications giant alleges that Kangai “breached the law and committed criminal offences”, which included failure to declare his interest to the board on the acquisition of land for base station construction from his sister Joyce Kangai in contravention of section 186 (1) of the Companies Act.
The company also alleged that Kangai abused his position as a public officer when he showed “favour to certain base stations landlords by sanctioning and causing to irregularly and unlawfully process and to allow rentals in advance without authorisation and approval of the board, resulting in financial losses being incurred by the company”.
“Further in that, Kangai, as a public officer and in the exercise of his functions as such, intentionally, wrongfully and unlawfully showed favour to Bopela Group by approving a loan to Bopela Group in the sum of $80 000 without any security and approval of the board and which is outside the mandate of NetOne Cellular,” the documents read.
The matter comes as Kangai is pushing for Zacc to investigate Mandiwanzira and has engaged the Office of the President and Cabinet on at least two occasions.
He has also engaged Prosecutor-General (PG) Ray Goba, who in turn has demanded an update from Zacc with regard to the investigations.
The anti-corruption body was yet to respond to the PG, but Bopela representative, Masiyakurima said he was prepared to face the law, as his hands were clean.
The businessman accused Mandiwanzira of using NetOne for “his selfish agenda”, which he threatened to expose in a court of law.
“Why wasn’t I taken to court in 2017 to answer on all that nonsense? This is Mandiwanzira trying to cleanse himself by dragging my name and Bopela Group into mud.
NetOne and Huawei owe me a lot of money. It is on record that I finished building 90 sites using my own resources, borrowing money from friends in Zimbabwe and outside the borders,” Masiyakurima said.
Even if Kangai has got his cases to answer, the information that he is volunteering should not be ignored. Through investigations should be carried out on the allegations he is levelling against the Minister. The fact that the Minister civilly sued Kangai and the matter is still before the courts can not prevent law enforcement agents from pursuing criminal allegations.
Since 2016, heres how it goes: Every time allegations against Mandiwanzira get serious, he uses Netone or his lawyers etc to “file” bogus lawsuits against Kangai or Bopela or anyone else trying to expose him. Supa Mbavha does this every time. It is meant to intimidate Kangai and everyone else into silence but they refuse to be silenced.
This is not going away. What about the issues of corruption that he has engaged in on the marketing front, using his power to force Netone, Telone and other to give marketing jobs to his cronies. We have all the recordings of the threatening phone calls made by his cronies threatening professionals who do not want to to be compromised by his corruption in the marketing and advertising sector.
Why is he not answering the fishy thing everyone sees plainly: Why are the boards of parastatals staffed with his mates from Metbank and from Zimbabwe cricket? The same people who have stolen from this country and destroyed our reputations even in Namibia?
This thief is going down. These so-called lawsuits are not going anywhere because the moment they get into a court of law, all his shenanigans will be burst wide open. Kangai must not be dissuaded by fake lawsuits that never go anywhere.
And has anyone wondered why Supa uses a different lawyer every time he threatens a new lawsuit? He has changed lawyers more times than he has changed underwear because they all drop him the moment they realise the extent of his theft.
Emmerson Mnangagwa is doing so well and it makes me angry that an idiotic, greedy theiving kleptomaniac like Supa will deny this country the opportunity to move forward by tainting President EDs positive thrust.
Mutandiro and Supa are hiding something and are premptying investigations. The dossier which was released by Reward shows that there was a lot of corruption going on. As much as Kangai has a case to answer Supa and Mutandiro have a big one to answer. If ED of fighting corruption he should make sure these guys are picked up.