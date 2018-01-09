Moyo set to defend WBF title

South Africa-based Zimbabwean Elvis “Bomber” Moyo returns to Harare at the end of this month to defend his World Boxing Federation (WBF) All-Africa heavyweight title that he won spectacularly in his homecoming show five months ago.

BY HENRY MHARA

Moyo, who is also an EFC mixed martial artist, reclaimed the belt with a stunning display to stop Kenyan Bernard Adie at the Harare International Conference Centre in his maiden fight in front of his home supporters.

He will defend the title on January 26 against Knife Didier of the Democratic Republic of Congo, at the City Sports Centre in Harare, with their fight being the main event of what is expected to be an exhilarating night of boxing with two title fights in a total five bouts.

The event, dubbed the New Dawn, is part of the Friday Fight Night Pan African boxing series, a collaboration between Kalakoda Promotions and Kwesé Sport, which also sponsored the August event when Moyo stole the show.

They have partnered a local promotion Delta Force Boxing Academy, to organise the event.

Moyo (33), who has a record of 6-5-2, will have to be at his best to retain the belt as he is coming up against one of the best in the division.

Didier, five years older than his opponent, has an impressive record of six wins, of which five were by way of knockouts and just two defeats. His last fight was TKO win over Wikus Ludeke in Cape Town in late November last year.

The other bout to look forward to on the bill is the fight between local favourite, Tinashe “Chairman” Madziwana, who will be up against highly-rated Aubrey Masamba of Malawi in what should be a grudge match after the two faced each other in June last year, with the latter winning on a controversial split decision result.

But Chairman comes into the fight riding high after knocking out Masamba’s countryman, Robert Kachidza in the sixth round in a super-bantamweight title fight last month in Harare, a victory that earned him a brand new Toyota Hiace and $2 000 cash.

Tapiwa Tembo will be banking on home support to spur him on as he aims at the vacant WBF Africa bantamweight title against Swedi Mohamed of Tanzania, who is arriving on the back of a morale-sapping TKO defeat to Anurak Thisa in Bangkok two months ago.

It will be Mohamed’s second fight outside Tanzania, in his professional career, where he has fought 18 times, winning 12 and losing four.

Tembo’s record stands at 8-5-1, with his last fight a points decision victory over Tinashe Mutodza in August.

Fight bill

10 rounds WBF Africa heavyweight title: Elvis Moyo (Zimbabwe) v Knife Didier (Democratic Republic of Congo)

10 rounds vacant WBF Africa bantamweight title: Tapiwa Tembo (Zimbabwe) v Swedi Mohamed (Tanzania)

6 rounds Female super-lightweight: Monalisa Sibanda (Zimbabwe) v Eneless Nkahwanthi (Malawi)

8 rounds super-bantamweight: Tinashe Madziwana (Zimbabwe) v Aubrey Masamba (Malawi)

8 rounds middleweight: Thembani Mhlanga (Zimbabwe) v Enock Msambudzi (Zimbabwe)

