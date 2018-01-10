Maziwisa, Pambuka arrested

ZANU PF MP Psychology Maziwisa (Highfield West) and television personality Oscar Pambuka were arrested last night as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission intensified its blitz on suspected public funds looters.

Staff Reporter

Zacc spokesperson Phyllis Chikundura confirmed the pair’s arrest, saying they were detained at Avondale Police Station.

Maziwisa and Pambuka were believed to have been fraudulently awarded a tender to do public relations work for Zesa Holdings by former Energy minister Samuel Undenge at a time the power utility had its own functional public relations department. The tender was awarded to their firm Fruitful Communications (Pvt) Ltd.

The pair is among several high-profile people, among them former Cabinet ministers, who have been nabbed in the last few weeks by the anti-graft body as President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration intensifies its anti-corruption drive.

