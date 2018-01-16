Masuku dares Byo artists

BULAWAYO Provincial Affairs minister Angeline Masuku, last week urged arts and culture industry stakeholders to revive the city’s culture industry in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s economic turn-around agenda.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Speaking on Friday at a Press briefing on rebranding Bulawayo into the best investment destination in the country, Masuku said there was need to restore the city’s status as the country’s cultural hub.

“We cannot rebrand Zimbabwe before rebranding Bulawayo. With the expertise we have in Bulawayo, we can come up with the best because we are the best,” she said.

“We take Bulawayo as a centre of arts and culture. We have Amakhosi, which should be utilised to advance our arts and culture centre.”

Masuku said there was need to look at tourism from a different perspective beyond Victoria Falls and the Zambezi River.

“When we talk of tourism, many people think of Victoria Falls and the mighty Zambezi River, but tourism is about anything that can attract other people like National Railways of Zimbabwe wagons. Bulawayo should attract investors to come in,” she said.

Recently, former Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president, Busisa Moyo called on the Bulawayo community to support local artists in the same way they supported local products.

He said there was need to attract investment into culture and arts the same way people wanted to woo investment into the re-tooling of industry in Bulawayo.

