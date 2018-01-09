Man bashed for refusing to consult inyanga

FOUR family members have appeared in court accused of assaulting a relative for refusing to consult a traditional healer following the death of a family member.

BY SILAS NKALA

Talkikas (18), Stephen (61), Caroline (28) and Grace Sibanda (23) all of Jacha Village under Chief Sitaudze in Beitbridge pleaded not guilty to the charge of assaulting Elias Choeni (45) when they appeared before Beitbridge magistrate, Langton Mkwengi last week.

The magistrate remanded them in custody to January 10 for continuation of trial.

It is the State’s case that Choeni is Stephen’s brother-in-law, while Caroline and Grace are his nieces and Talkikas his nephew.

Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega told the court that Stephen’s wife (name not mentioned in State papers), mother to Talkikas, Caroline and Grace died. He said on December 28 last year at 7pm Choeni and the four relatives planned to visit a traditional healer to find out the cause of Stephen’s wife’s death.

They initially went to the village head’s home, where they discussed the planned trip. Choeni asked the village head if he had recorded the details of the vehicle and the driver for the planned trip. This did not go down well with the four relatives, who wanted him to just board the vehicle, but he refused. Talkikas allegedly hit Choeni with fists on the chest before he was restrained by Shadreck Sibanda and Edlucky Ncube and this led to the cancellation of the trip. Choeni then went to his home leaving the rest behind.

The four followed him in their vehicle, driven by Talkikas, while Stephen, Caroline and Grace shouted at Choeni when they caught up with him. They allegedly and took turns to assault him with logs and open hands. Choeni reported the matter to the police before he was referred to hospital for treatment.

This led to the four’s arrest.

