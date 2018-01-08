Mahachi makes big Bucs move

Johanessburg — Zimbabwean winger Kudakwashe Mahachi has confirmed that he will be joining Orlando Pirates from Golden Arrows. has confirmed that he will be joining Orlando Pirates from Golden Arrows.

Goal

Contrary to media reports that Mahachi could move to Gauteng in the current transfer window, the 24-year-old said he will only complete his move to the Sea Robbers at the end of the season.

“It’s true that I’m leaving [Arrows] for Pirates at the end of the season,” Mahachi told Isolezwe.

“It doesn’t matter now whether or not I still wanted to stay at Arrows because this was discussed at a higher level. The two teams discussed everything, and I was only told what will happen,” continued Mahachi.

“Pirates bought me [from Mamelodi Sundowns]. I will leave [Arrows] at the end of the current season,” he confirmed.

Having enjoyed regular game time under the tutelage of coach, Clinton Larsen at Arrows since 2015, the left-footed player isn’t worried that he could find himself kicking his heels on the Pirates bench next season.

He is banking on his good working relationship with Pirates assistant coach, Rhulani Mokwena to play more in the upcoming season.

“My situation is different because it’s Rhulani (Mokwena) who wanted me. I know that because even at Sundowns, he was always fighting for me to be given the opportunity,” concluded Mahachi.

