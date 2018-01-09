Machaya granted $1 000 bail

GWERU magistrate, Mildred Matuvi yesterday released former Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Jason Machaya, who is facing criminal abuse of office charges, on $1 000 bail.

By Stephen Chadenga

Matuvi remanded Machaya to February 2. His bail conditions were that he should not interfere with police and State witnesses.

The Gokwe Senator was ordered to reside at his Sherwood Farm and to report once a week at Kwekwe Police Station. He was also barred from visiting Gweru Government Complex until the matter is finalised.

Matuvi dismissed the application for refusal of remand, which had been made last Saturday by Machaya’s lawyer, Ambrose Dururu.

Accusations against Machaya are that he allocated 1 799 residential stands to private land developers without the authority of the Local Government ministry. It is further alleged that he received 1 791 commonage stands from land developers and that he clandestinely disposed of 1 185 of the stands.

Related posts: