Locals pin employment hopes on Vic Falls mall

The construction of Zimre Property Investment (ZPI)’s $13 million shopping mall has brought hope to thousands of Victoria Falls jobseekers, who early yesterday morning thronged the construction site seeking employment.

BY NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

When Southern Eye visited the site, strategically located at the corner of Livingstone Way and Pioneer Road, the then Ambula Tours company, many desperate jobseekers said ZPI was their only hope for employment.

According to statistics, 1 268 local residents, mostly youths, had applied for work at the site.

Jobseekers started trickling in as early as 5am, but by 11am, numbers had swelled.

Residents said they had been disappointed by their residents’ association and council officials, who do not empower or represent residents adequately.

One of the residents, Dalubuhle Moyo, who volunteered to negotiate with ZPI management, said they had reached a consensus, where first preference for jobs would be given to locals.

“We discussed with them this morning and our final verdict was to take down all the names of people present together with their CVs. We want them to employ local people be it from Binga, Bulawayo, Gweru. As long as you have been here for years, you’re a local,” Moyo said.

ZPI supervisor, Tafirei Dzimba said they were going to engage relevant stakeholders who would superintend the recruitment process.

The mall will be a lifestyle centre catering for retail, commercial and entertainment activities, with lots of parking space. It will have a floor space of around 5 750 square metres. It will also ease travelling costs for residents who frequent Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and South Africa for basic commodities.

