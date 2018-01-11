Local firm introduces chat app

A LOCAL tech startup has created an instant messaging application to connect Zimbabweans worldwide.

BY BUSINESS REPORTER

The application, Wangu, was co-founded by Farai Mundangepfupfu, whose vision is to establish an African benchmark in creating a Zimbabwean digital community.

“Wangu allows members to find Zimbabweans nearby, chat, share photos, videos and engage one another. Just like Facebook and most popular social networks, Wangu members can interact with one another but now on a purely Zimbabwean platform,” Mundangepfupfu said.

“Not only is Wangu focused on connecting Zimbabweans locally and internationally, Wangu ensures Zimbabwean brands reach Zimbabwean audiences in a familiar social environment,” he said.

Mundangepfupfu said Wangu creates custom-branded experiences for businesses in Zimbabwe, authentically connecting their brands with their markets, “unlike global social media platforms that have become too big to effectively accommodate culturally unique markets”.

The application is available on the Android platform and available for download on Google’s Play Store and will soon be available in the iOS.

Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security minister Supa Mandiwanzira said he was happy that innovative Zimbabweans were unveiling ICT innovations.

Mandiwanzira said Wangu’s instant messaging app will allow users to freely chat back and forth with individuals and in groups.

