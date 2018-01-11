Lenovo to make $400 million one-off charge on US tax reforms

HONG KONG — Lenovo Group Ltd said on Wednesday it expected to make a one-off charge of $400 million for nine months ended in December due to a reassessment of US deferred tax assets.
Reuters
The adjustment to be reflected in the financial results is of a non-cash nature, and the company does not expect it to have any material effect on its operation or cash-flow position, the PC maker said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.
Lenovo, a unit of Legend Holdings, said US corporate tax cuts would “positively impact” future earnings of its US operations in the long-term.
Lenovo will announce third-quarter results on February 1.
Tax reforms signed into law in December lower the income tax rate for US companies to 21% from 35%.
