Legislators, ministers bunk Parly

LEGISLATORS have already begun bunking of Parliament debates resulting in lack of quorum, while some ministers have clocked several months of failure to answer written questions in the National Assembly.

by VENERANDA LANGA

On Wednesday, the National Assembly had to be adjourned due to lack of a quorum soon after the question-and-answer session after MPs left one by one resulting in only 56 of them remaining, falling short of the required 70 legislators.

This prompted Norton MP Temba Mliswa to raise a point of order with the acting Speaker of the National Assembly Reuben Marumahoko saying the lawmakers were betraying President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s vision to turn around the fortunes of the country.

“Members of Parliament must respect their duties and attend Parliament because this is a waste of taxpayers’ money, and we cannot continue working like this in this economic and political order as this is a betrayal to Mnangagwa, who is working tirelessly to ensure that this country moves forward,” Mliswa said.

“I am very disappointed that the ruling party is the biggest culprit in undermining the President in this new economic order, and it is important that we play according to the rules of the game as MPs and become serious in discharging our duties so that we turn around the fortunes of the people of Zimbabwe.”

MDC-T chief whip Innocent Gonese also complained about Health minister David Parirenyatwa, who has not been responding to questions dating back to October last year.

Parirenyatwa has not presented himself in the National Assembly to respond to questions on the importation of dangerous drugs, hospital equipment and consumables.

“I believe that Mr Speaker, the Honourable Minister of Health and Child Care is showing disdain and contempt of this august institution and I believe that the administration of Parliament must make it known to Parirenyatwa and his ministry officials that they should prepare the appropriate responses and if the minister is not personally available, those responses can then be given to another minister who can respond on behalf of Parirenyatwa,” Gonese said.

Marumahoko instructed Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi to ask the Parliament administration to write to Parirenyatwa to compel him to attend the National Assembly question-and-answer sessions.

Related posts: