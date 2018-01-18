Katsvairo back at Kaizer Chiefs

Pretoria — Zimbabwean attacker, Michelle Katsvairo is back at South African Premier Soccer League side, Kaizer Chiefs following his departure from Singida United.

Goal.com

The 27-year-old joined the Tanzanian club on a season-long loan deal at the start of the campaign, and he enjoyed a promising start to his career in the Tanzanian Premier League. Katsvairo became an instant hit, scoring three goals in his first few matches for Singida, but he was later relegated to the bench by coach, Hans van der Pluijm.

According to the player’s agent, Michael Ngobeni of M Sports Management, Katsvairo cut his loan spell short because the team failed on a number of occasions to pay his salary on time. “The club was no longer able to pay his salary on time as agreed,” Ngobeni said. The source further confirmed that Katsvairo has subsequently returned to Naturena. “Yes, he is there (at Chiefs),” he confirmed.

Katsvairo is contracted to Amakhosi until June 2019, and with over a year and five months remaining on his current deal, it remains to be seen if the technical team will be able to accommodate him in the team.

