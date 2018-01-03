Katsiru, Nyamupinga lose provincial posts

Marondera Central MP and Zanu PF stalwart, Lawrence Katsiru was on New Year’s Day stripped of his post as provincial secretary for administration following a Mashonaland East provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting held at the party’s offices .

By Jairos Saunyama

Another bigwig, who fell by the wayside, is Marondera East legislator and deputy secretary for security Jeremiah

Chiwetu.

The affected members were reportedly accused of belonging to the G40 faction, which was led by former First Lady Grace Mugabe.

Katsiru has since been replaced by Thomas Chinyama, while Chiwetu’s post has been given to war veteran Muzondiwa Malaba.

Provincial spokesperson Kenneth Mutiwekuziva said the dethroned members would be “redeployed elsewhere”.

However, he did not reveal the new posts to be held by the affected members.

Others, who were redeployed to other posts, include vice-chairman Bernard Makokove, committee member, Everisto Pfumvuti, secretary for production, Foster Gwanzura and secretary for gender and culture, Godfrey Chikono.

Makokove has been replaced by Admire Rusere, who is now deputy chairperson.

Following the ascendancy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as Zanu PF leader, the ruling party ordered its members to stop purges, hence, the redeployment of the party members to less powerful posts.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF provincial executive members have started visiting districts in preparation for the forthcoming elections and restructuring purposes.

Provincial political commissar, Herbert Shumbamhini said the restructuring exercise would see the inclusion of war veterans in top positions.

“We have lined up inter-district meetings starting with Wedza tomorrow (yesterday) to give our members feedback on the extraordinary congress and also explaining to our members about the new era,” he said.

“We are also going to restructure from cells up to district. We are also going to incorporate freedom fighters into the party structures who were once side-lined by the G40 cabal.”

Five members from the women’s league were also stripped of their posts and await redeployment.

