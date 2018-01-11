Jonathan Moyo on BBC Hardtalk

FORMER higher education minister and now prominent government critic professor Jonathan Moyo has appeared on the BBC’s HARDtalk with the pre-recorded interview set to be broadcast Thursday morning.
NewZimbabwe
The programme primer says the former Zanu PF politician is “described as one of the most hated men in Zimbabwe and is wanted in the country on corruption charges”.
Since his ouster from power and scape into exile, Prof Moyo has used social media to condemn last November’s military coup in Harare and disparage the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa as illegitimate.
The last time he appeared on the hard-hitting programme as information minister in 2015, Prof Moyo scoffed at interviewer, Stephen Sackur, suggestion that then vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa was “now the heir apparent” to veteran leader Robert Mugabe.
Retorted Moyo, “That’s your view. Don’t state it as a fact.”
He added; “He (Mnangagwa) is a Vice President of the country, one of the two appointed by the President (Mugabe) to assist him to implement the President’s agenda related to his pledges to the electorate.
“I want to repeat, this reference to him as the next President is yours and it is a burden that you should unravel for yourself and not state as a fact.”
However, just over two years later, Mnangagwa is now Zanu PF leader and state President with Prof Moyo forced to escape into exile.
This was after the military intervened last November to thwart was seen as an attempt by Moyo and his G40 Zanu PF allies to stop a Mnangagwa succession and facilitate the elevation of Mugabe’s wife Grace instead.
Mugabe, 93, was forced to resign under military pressure and the threat of impeachment.
Since his resignation Moyo and his close allies have escaped into exile, claiming to have escaped assassination attempts by the military. A Malawi publication this week claimed that he was in that country.
Meanwhile, former ministers and other ex-Zanu PF officials linked to Grace Mugabe and the G40 faction who are still in the country have faced arrests on corruption charges.
Norman Mhonda
In this day and age its surprising that there are people who still takes Jonathan Moyo seriously. The last time he was expelled from ZANU-PF, he openly said its cold out there and i bet he has started feeling the cold.
proudlyzimbabwean
no offense but i think somehow the prof is right. zimbabwe is under coup-leadership. in other countries leaders come from God but in Zimbabwe they come from the army thus need for ED to reward the guys with top ranks. cant imagine the fear that Chipanga went through after standing for what is right. he (chipanga) was under duress thus his apology to ED AND Gen. chiwenga.
Team Lacoste
chinzwa kuhumana
Daluxolo Mbele
Do you seriously intend to spend the remaining 22-25 years of your life on the run,Prof ButterNutHead? Come on Sorodamba, I know you can do better than this-humbly retrace your steps to the feeding trough!!!
eliasha
I smell a Big Rat here, if the Prof cum Prophet is in hiding how did BBC manage to fish him out for this damaging interview, there is a conspiracy theory going on here and it involves very influential figures and i am not also ruling out the ousted President, lets see how this one will work out in the next coming days.
g40
KUTAURA KWAMUSINA KUSWERA
Pied Piper
This prof is a day dreamer still employed by Grace same as the mbanje snortin Zhuwao no one and i mean no one takes them serious they are barking hounds without teeth and are feeling very cold out there,Come election they will see the love ED commands,its actually Jonathan spearheading the MRP agenda and the the so called Gukurahundi issue.Smith killed more than the Gukurahundi did,after all Mugabe is the one answerable and the stupid prof dined with him and dared raise the issue..To hell Prof your twitter prooved ineffective BBC hard talk is even chicken with no soup,no one will listen to you ,you are a gonna like Robert,start lessons in malawi oblong headed idiot,they will need your head to feed the fish msunu kanyoko.Me pied piper
Gubhi chikunguwo
These guys were so arrogant and made themselves people’s enemies. They were rude,untouchables and from another planet. Now they looking for pity from the same people they treated as fools. What goes around comes around. One thing they never saw coming is starting the new year as fugitive, with few people listening to them
Munya
The man sounds very bitter, and is talking hot air
Truth
we only had love for ED for a day coz he removed Mugabe from power otherwise we don’t really give a toss about anyone to do with zanupf whether lacoste, G40 or whatever faction
elder
you shouldnt have bothered mate with or without your so called he was still going to make it.As for sorodamba being on skype from wherever u hiding on bbc is just exposing how wicked u are coz the same journo u were mocking about ED landing the top post in zim is trying to show how irrelevant u are.VIVA ZIMBABBWE 2018 IS OURYEAR
Danzo Mapetah
Dear Jonathan Moyo
The people of Zimbabwe are tired of your political prostitution and as such will not listen to you. You are selfish and corrupt yourself and as such you lack credibility, all of a sudden Mugabe once your sworn enemy is now saint for a simple reason he was now buttering your bread. The People of Zimbabwe will never wish Mugabe back, not in a million years. Just come back here and face the music, the (Juanta) wants you home.
Gubhi chikunguwo
These guys were so arrogant and made themselves people’s enemies. They were rude,untouchables and from another planet. Now they looking for pity from the same people they treated as fools. What goes around comes around. One thing they never saw coming is starting the new year as fugitive, with few people listening to them
Msilawengwenya
Zimbabwe ED must be brought to justice for murder charges (Gukurahundi). He has evaded the courts because he is the president and those who support him and hate Mugabe or Moyo are just stupid as these people are the same