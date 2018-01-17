Isiphiwo Sami talent search begins

THE ninth edition of the Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts’ (IYASA) Isiphiwo Sami talent search, targeting high schools from Bulawayo Metropolitan has begun under the theme, Of Morals and Our Generation.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The talent search, which commenced on January 9, will run until March 31.

IYASA founder, Nkululeko Dube, confirmed the latest development.

“We are already in the advanced stage of the programme and 40 schools will be involved in this programme. They will be creating productions as schools, based on the theme,” he said.

“We will also help them, as we will conduct workshops with them. They will also have preliminaries, semi-finals and finals before the term ends.”

Dube said between February 15 and March 23, they will hold their main workshop in schools, the preliminaries and the finals. He said schools can use theatre, music and dance in line with the theme.

“We are going to get experts on morals. Out of that, we are then teaching them to come out with pieces of art based on the theme,” he said.

“We have judges who will come up with the names of those who will proceed to the next round until we have the finals.”

Dube said the winner will get a prize money and then they continue working with them until they reach professional level.

“We have also created an exchange programme with schools that we work with, so that’s where we are going now. We are taking the programme to another level of bringing young people from the other side of the world closer to young people on our side of the world so that they can share experiences,” he said.

