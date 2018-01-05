In Pics: Mnangagwa visits Tsvangirai

Related posts:
g40
famba tsvangirai famba dzamara tatora nyika yedu nekurwarwa ikoko we will vote for u famba tsvangirai famba dzamara tatora nyika yedu
Masunugure
You won previous elections M.T., and you will win this one. The world is watching, and we are watching. You have our vote!
ho
The truth is everyone in Zanu pf knows it that Tsvangirai is by right the legitimate President of Zimbabwe. Vose ava they are there by default.
Twimbo!
Newsday what the hell is wrong with your website? asi you got a designer pasi pe muti?
eliasha
fantastic these adults finally had to swallow their pride and visit this man, this is good news.
norman
Good news indeed, Eliasha
L. Makombe
We pray for divine healing for Morgan. In God we trust that Morgan will be healed.
Shaolin Kung fu master
tsvangson looksmuch better now
Diibulaanyika
Agreed he looks much better