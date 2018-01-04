Imbube genre gets recognition

RISING Bulawayo-based imbube outfit Ukukhanya Kwezwe’s composer and lead singer, Mayibongweinkosi Madihwa, yesterday said he was happy that the music genre was getting more recognition than ever before.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

His sentiments came after the outfit scooped the best Imbube/A capella Song award during the Skyz Metro FM Music Awards held late last month.

Madihwa said many imbube groups were persevering despite the odds though they were being largely excluded from the mainstream music industry.

He said if promoters gave them a chance, they were willing to prove that the genre could find many takers among music lovers.

“Since people are slowly appreciating our genre, we feel happy because we had been hoping that one day, our dream may come true when we started this. By us winning the award, we have realised that wherever we go, people really talk about our genre and we have been getting a lot of praises,” he said.

Madihwa encouraged other chothoza groups to soldier on and continue to support each other so as to secure more breakthroughs in the future.

“We, as chothoza, support each other and winning this award does not mean we will not continue supporting others.

People should expect our second album, which is at a higher level, so they can really appreciate our works,” he

said.

Meanwhile, Men of Influence member, Mthandazo Nyoni, said he was happy at the changes experienced in the genre.

“There are many challenges faced by local imbube groups, chief among them lack of promoters as well as support from people. But I will hasten to say that we have started seeing some changes with regard to media coverage and the introduction of awards,” he said.

Related posts: