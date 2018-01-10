Harare City make clear-out

HARARE City’s hopes of an early return to the top-flight league might have been dashed after the club hierarchy decided to release several of their senior players, including Martin Vengesayi, one of the most speedy forward in domestic football.

By Sports Reporter

Other players who were let go, according to the Sunshine City Boys, are goalkeeper Maxwell Nyamupanedengu, who is expected to be given a new role, while Jimmy Tigere and Kuda Kumwala’s contracts were not renewed upon expiry.

Other players released include Warren Dube, Honey Chimutimunzeve and Welcome Ndiweni, while Peace Tshuma’s contract was also not renewed.

In another development, Mark Harrison has been appointed head coach with Caps United assistant coach Mark Mathe set to join as his assistant.

The Sunshine City have, however, retained the services of Tendai Samanja, William Manondo, Grey Kufandada, Steady Mudzengerere, Emmanuel Zinyama, Raymond Uchena, Balakazi, Pritchad, Protash Kabwe, Edwin Madhanhanga, Calvin Shangiwa, Hastings Chapusha, Learnmore Muyambo, TK Muvirimi, Munyaradzi Sako, Tatenda Tumba, Malvin Gaki and Takudzwa Chimwemwe.

