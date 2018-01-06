Govt interference stifling service delivery: MDC-T

THE MDC-T has blamed government interference for stifling service delivery in most cities, particularly Harare.

Harare is currently experiencing serious water challenges with mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni blaming the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe for availing foreign currency late which after all will be inadequate.

BY EVERSON MUSHAVA

MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu said his party was keen to provide clean and safe water but central government interference as well as inability by the central bank to provide adequate supplies of foreign currency were the biggest threat to its goal.

“Central government shouldn’t allow a situation, where, the day-to-day management of the affairs of the capital city are sabotaged by corrupt and ill-intentioned bureaucrats, who seem not to have any respect whatsoever for elected city councillors,” he said.

“Against all odds, the City of Harare has been battling to provide clean and safe water to all the residents of the Greater Harare metropolitan area.

“The biggest challenge that the urban authority has been facing is the debilitating shortage of foreign currency to import the necessary water treatment chemicals.

“The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has the sole responsibility of prioritising and allocating foreign currency to all the sectors of the country’s economy. As such, it is beyond the mandate of the city authorities to decide how much foreign currency should be allocated for the importation of the necessary water treatment chemicals.”

Gutu said the MDC-T was a social democratic political party that advocates for people-centred policies and programmes.

“The provision of clean and safe water to all the residents of Harare and indeed all other urban and rural settlements in Zimbabwe is central to the party’s development trajectory. It is regrettable that the residents of the city of Harare sometimes fail to access safe and clean water for their daily usage,” he said.

“As such, the MDC would like to call upon the responsible central government authorities, particularly the RBZ, to always ensure that adequate foreign currency is allocated for the importation of water treatment chemicals,” he said.

“We don’t want a situation where residents of Harare will be susceptible to waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid as a result of failure to access clean and safe water for their daily usage.

“The RBZ should appreciate that the provision of clean and safe water is just as critical as the provision of foreign currency to import fuel and other essential commodities into the country.”

Gutu said the MDC-T was, however, pleased to note that the RBZ had since pledged to make sure that adequate foreign currency would be provided to local authorities for water treatment.

“The MDC shall continue to conscientise all its elected councillors and other officials on the paramount importance of discharging their duties diligently and also with honour and integrity,” he said.

