. . . Govt admits boob on ‘snow graders’

Government has admitted buying snow graders, saying local authorities should work with what they have as proper equipment is on its way.
by Jairos Saunyama
Speaking during a meeting with local authorities from Mashonaland East province in Marondera on Monday, Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Joram Gumbo said despite the boob of purchasing snow graders, it was time to bury the past and focus on the future.
“You (local authorities) were given graders by Zinara from a company called Univern. There was a misunderstanding between Zinara and Univern on how to operate the graders. It is true that some of the graders are not for road-making at all. They are for snow grading,” Gumbo said.
“But we have them, we have to use them. They were bought by us, that is corruption between us, that is what we did, that is how we failed. Those who bought them erred. But let us forget about it. Let us move forward.”
In 2012, Univern won a tender to supply 40 motorised graders worth $8 million to Zinara.
However, controversy rocked the deal after rural district councils that received the equipment said they were given “snow” graders.
Gumbo, however, said government now has full ownership of the equipment from Univern for optimum use.
“I am pleased that we have exceeded ZimAsset targets in grading, which was set at 4 000km in five years. Cumulatively from 2013, we have graded in excess of 103 000km of rural roads which is a major milestone,” he said.
“I wish to inform you that with effect from January 1, 2018, ownership and maintenance of the graders has been transferred to the various authorities. It is our expectation that will ensure optimum utilisation of the graders, so that the road network in your respective jurisdictions is kept in trafficable state.”
According to a latest survey results, the national road network length now stands at 98 049kms. The survey reported that 80% of the roads are made up of gravel while the balance constitutes surfaced roads.
Richard Deschain
“But let us forget about it. Let us move forward.” You can’t just forget corruption. Those who transgressed should be brought to book like happens what happens in a normal functioning country
Sekuru Chaminuka
Comment…If Chombo is singing the blues and wearing leg bracelets from Chikurumbi over what happened in the past, whats so special about those bought the snow graders? The simple reason is that they belong to the lacoste cabal
budya365
Ngavasungwe or let them repay that money
Guranyanga
This is fraud!
Those who stole the money should go to jail?
What is so special about them by buying substandard equipment and converting the difference then someone should pay for it.
Why should a certain class of people enjoy the fat of the land whilst the majority suffer.
Guranyanga
Boys dza Mboko ???????
Jimalo
We need accountability! Gumbo cannot be allowed to say thete was a misunderstanding between purchaser and supplier! Never. if this was a failure of procurement then heads should roll, including Gumbo. this is our money and they cannot abuse it like that
save
KKKKKK LETS FORGET ABOUT THE CORRUPTION.
Pilsener
Comment…Aikazve vaGumbo, vanhu ngavasukwe, humbavha huripachena kudai.Mhosva hairovi.
Herbert Mugwagwa
That explains why our roads are in such a despicable state of disrepair. Zvakaoma akomana! And nothing is even done to the culprits! Saka zvasiyanei naMugabe and his cabal?
Skiing
What? Snow graders for Zim? This is extraordinarily crazy guys. To make it worse we are saying lets forget about the stinking deal. Only time will tell.
Sagitarr
Is this the right man for the transport portfolio? Last time he was quoted as saying they were waiting for tyres for the locomotives at NRZ, yes, tyres. Wagons normally have wheels but this man was talking about tyres. He was harping on about the readiness of 2 wagons at that time.
This case must be thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book, then we can forget about it!!
Musona
Someone higher up got heir palms greased here. If it was your money you would commit suicide but because it was not your money you say let us forget it and move on. Heads should roll.
Musona
Firs sentence should read, “Someone higher up got their palms greased here”.
g40
hoooo let bygones be bygones?tinosanga kumavote
Osl
What are snow graders doing in a country that does not get snow????? Another one for anti Corruption who was at the helm of this company that purchased them
Anonymous
Some Indians made alot of money on that deal…. It’s a fact!!!!!!
G63
Some Indian family was involved in that deal and made millions!! It’s a fact!!
Moyo
What optimisation is the minister talking about with “snow” graders when we don’t have snow
Ma 1
Uyo anorara nembwa anomuka nenhata so the Shona proverb goes. Let those that planted thorny trees reap their thorns. There is no change without change