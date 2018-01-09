From Caps to Cairo

Midfielders Devon Chafa and Moses Muchenje, who were with Caps United last season, edged closer to realising their dream of playing outside Zimbabwe’s borders after the duo travelled to Egypt for trials with top-flight football sides in that country.

BY HENRY MHARA

Chafa flew out of the country yesterday and he will undergo trials with at least three clubs, while Muchenje left at the weekend.

Dididi, as Chafa is affectionately known, is one of the finest players to have emerged in the country in recent years, helping Dynamos and Caps United to win championships, but has surprisingly failed to get any suitors abroad.

But his dream could soon become a reality, as he left for Cairo yesterday, where he will be assessed by three teams, Al Masry, Petrojet and Al Mokawloon.

His manager, Gibson Mahachi, confirmed the trip, but did not give away much.

“He has left for Egypt. Three clubs have shown interest and as of now I can’t really tell where he will go first. Everything will become clearer when he arrives. I will not disclose the names of the teams that want him,” he said.

While Mahachi refused to disclose the name of Chafa’s possible destination, it is understood that title-chasing, Al Masry are leading the race for his signature.

Al Masry are third in the Egyptian premiership sandwiched by second-placed Al Ahly and fourth-placed Zamalek.

Al Mokawloon are seventh and Petrojet lie 12th, while Abbas Amidu’s El Entag El Harby are eighth in a season that is drawing close to the halfway stage.

Chafa is leaving on a free transfer after his contract with Caps United expired at the end of the month.

This means the Green Machine will not receive a cent for a player they gave an opportunity to showcase his talents through their Caf Champions League participation.

Caps United president, Farai Jere, confirmed that they had stopped negotiations to renew Chafa’s contract after the interest from abroad became apparent.

The defensive midfielder was one of the stars for Caps United when they won the domestic league in 2016, and carried his form into Africa’s premier club competition, where he led the team as they defied the odds to reach the competition’s group stages.

On the domestic front, last year he helped the team to fifth position, and was voted as one of the Soccer Stars of the Year finalists.

It was after their extraordinary run in the Caf Champions League though that the Caps United players attracted a lot of interest from clubs across the continent.

Immediately after their exit from the competition, Ronald Chitiyo was snapped up by Tunisian giants, CS Sfaxien, with Amidu signing for Egyptian club, El Entag El Harby, while defender Ronald Pfumbidzai joined Bloemfontein Celtic in South Africa.

Striker Dominic Chungwa, who finished the local season as the top goalscorer, has since joined Polokwane City, penning a three-year contract with the South African side last week.

Muchenje, is being assessed by unnamed clubs with the hope of securing a deal before the close of the transfer window at the end of the month.

Related posts: