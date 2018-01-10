First Lady raises red flag over unregistered orphanages

FIRST Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has raised concern over the huge number of unregistered children’s homes saying such centres compromised standards of care.

Stephen Chadenga

Speaking during the handover of various goods to charities at Mkoba Teachers’ College yesterday Auxillia said the issue of unregistered orphanages should be urgently addressed.

“Children’s homes are expected to be run professionally with high standards of care,” she said.

“It is a concern that some children’s homes are unregistered, while some misappropriate funds meant to benefit the children. It is my desire to see them offering excellent facilities to the children.”

She, however, took a swipe at parents who abuse and abandon their children saying they unnecessarily put a burden on orphanages.

