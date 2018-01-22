Female ‘rapists’ resurface

POLICE in Mashonaland East province have warned residents to be on high alert following the alleged re-emergence of female rapists, who are said to be moving in an unmarked vehicle and targeting male travellers.
By Jairos Saunyama
Acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza said the latest attack occurred on January 12 this year, involving a 28-year-old Wedza man, who was allegedly drugged and sexually abused by three women, who were driving in the company of a male accomplice.
“I can confirm that a Wedza man was sexually abused by some women, and members of the public are advised to avoid seeking transport from private vehicles. They should always try to use public transport and, at most, try to travel during the day. Investigations are still in progress to try and bring the culprits to book,” he said.
The police said the suspects pulled over at Goto turn-off bus stop and gave a lift to the complainant, drugged him at gunpoint along the way before the three women took turns to sexually abuse him.
The complainant allegedly collapsed during the acts and only regained consciousness the following morning after being dumped on the roadside.
He reported the matter at Wedza Police Station.
The latest attack follows a similar one that occurred last year, where three women drugged and sexually molested a Wedza male teacher after offering him a lift.
It is suspected the female rapists may be harvesting semen for ritual purposes.
Comment…But these girls dont need to rape as there are many willing victims out there, but one on one and not groupie and drugs. Payment, hapana zvamahara, kkkkk
i am one willing victim at buffalo downs near karoi
Inorder for the muti to work, the rapists must force the victim to ejaculate and harvest the semen. I heard that, the semen is used in cosmetics. Semen if applied to the skin can make one look young and even the dark skin can easily be changed into light skin. Semen is also rich in vitamins and proteins. Thats why you see porn actors looking healthy, its becoz of sperms.
Is there scientific proof to what you are saying or you are just speculating??
its sad our laws do not recognize male rape.these women must be arrested and charged.its high time our legislature recognize female rape as a serious an offence like male rape.its also sad that some people think that a man can not be raped. really sad.
@Nesongano, true, the scientific evidence is there to prove.
Your picture does not reflect the correct status of our roads. Our highways are not that nice
