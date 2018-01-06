FC Platinum to host four-team tourney

FC PLATINUM will host a four-team tournament that involves Zambia Caf Champions League representatives Zanaco as well as Ferroviario Beira as the teams gear up for the continental club showpiece tournament.

BY KEVIN MAPASURE

Having struggled in their previous participation in continental tournaments, the platinum miners are leaving nothing to chance this time on and want to enter the competition in the best shape.

The three teams will be joined by another Zambian side, Nkana Red Devils in a tournament that will be played between January 27 and 28.

FC Platinum spokesperson, Chido Chizondo said the club is organising friendlies, but nothing had yet been finalised.

However, NewsDaySport has been told that football agent George Deda has been at the centre of organising the tournament and has already travelled to Mozambique and Zambia and all the three clubs have agreed to take part.

Deda would not confirm anything, saying any communication would come through FC Platinum.

He is the one who organised Caps United’s trip to Zambia where they played in a pre-season tournament that helped them prepare for the Caf Champions League.

All the teams have agreed to take the tournament, which will be played at Mandava, so that all four can benefit as they head for the African safari.

No team will be allowed to field players that are not registered for this year’s continental tournaments.

“All the teams that have been invited for this tournament have confirmed participation,” said an insider privy to the proposed tournament.

“They all want to get maximum benefits from this tournament since they are coming from the off-season, so all teams have agreed that they should approach it in a competitive spirit. No unregistered players will be allowed to play.”

The Norman Mapeza-coached FC Platinum will begin serious preparations on January 9, when they will hold their first training session having conducted trials recently.

They have since signed among others former Highlanders captain Rahman Kutsanzira and Never Tigere from ZPC Kariba, and while they have registered midfielder Liberty Chakoroma, Ngezi Platinum Stars claim that the player is still contracted to them.

While those issues rage on serious business commences as Mapeza finds himself under pressure to at least emulate Caps United, who went on to reach the group stage of the Caf Champions League.

A week after the tournament, FC Platinum will travel to Angola to face Desportivo Agosto Lero in the first leg of the preliminary round clash.

They will host the Angolans a week later and if successful face the prospect of playing either South African champions Bidvest Wits or Mauritius’ Pamplemousse.

In the four-team tournament, FC Platinum will come up against former Caps United attacker Tafadzwa Rusike, who has been registered to play in the Caf Champions League by Zanaco.

