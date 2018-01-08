Evans clinches lucrative SA deal

TELEVISION and radio personality, Arthur Evans, has left SkyzMetro FM, as he seeks to spread his wings to South Africa after clinching a deal with MiChiko PR.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Evans confirmed that he left the radio station on December 31 after inking a deal with the South African company, which will see him hosting a weekly show for a radio station in Johannesburg, among other initiatives.

“I will be working with other local producers and scriptwriters to release more content. I hope that my colleagues will learn that we can achieve more together,” he said.

“This is an exciting project involving my motivational speaking, which I have never really pushed.”

Evans said he has been able to secure a sponsor for his programme, Arthur C Evans Show, which had a successful run that saw its episodes being increased from 13 to 26 in the talkshow’s second season on DStv’s Zambezi Magic.

“We have a South African sponsor and I’m expectant that Trevor Ncube (of the Bulawayo Filmmakers Society) and I will iron out the last remaining creases in the red tape between DStv and the sponsor,” he said.

Evans said he had parted ways amicably with SkyzMetro FM, as they appreciated that he was keen to develop his career.

SkyzMetro FM station manager, Godwin Phiri, said Evans has been a consummate professional dedicated to his work.

“We will always cherish his contribution to the station. This is a guy we know will conquer the world because of his undoubted talent and love for the work he does,” he said.

