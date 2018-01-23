EMA receives €9 552 air pollution monitoring equipment

THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has received air pollution monitoring equipment worth €9 552,40 donated by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA
Environment, Water and Climate permanent secretary Grace Mutandiro received the equipment on behalf of the agency in Harare yesterday.
“The equipment includes the semi-micro balance, the digital smoke stain reflectometer and FCA charges, at a cost of €9 555,40,” Mutandiro said.
“This equipment will be utilised by EMA as well as academic and research institutions for the purposes of monitoring air quality in the country. This equipment will help EMA to characterise and define air pollution in the country and be able to specifically target pollution sources.”
EMA director-general Aaron Chigona said the equipment would go a long way in establishing and monitoring the quality of air in the
country.
