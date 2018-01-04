Egyptian trio tussle for Chafa

THREE Egyptian clubs are tussling for the signature of Devon Chafa with the midfielder expected to leave for Cairo before the end of this week for trials.

BY HENRY MHARA

Sources told NewsDaySport yesterday that the clubs that have contacted Chafa’s handlers are Al Masry, Petrojet and Al Mokawloon.

“He should get his air ticket tomorrow (today) and immediately make travel plans. The three clubs have all sounded out his manager, one has sent an invite to have him on trials. They all want to have a look at him and it’s definite that one will take him,” one source said.

Chafa and his manager Gibson Mahachi could not be reached for comment as their mobile phones went unanswered, but another source confirmed that Al Masry are leading the race and are sending an air ticket.

The former Dynamos midfielder is leaving on a free transfer after his contract with Caps United expired at the end of the month.

This means that the Green Machine will not receive a cent for a player, who they gave an opportunity to showcase his talents through their Caf Champions League participation.

Caps United president, Farai Jere confirmed that they had stopped negotiations to renew Chafa’s contract after the interest from abroad became apparent.

“We have started negotiations with some of the players that had their contracts expire at the end of the year. But the technical team have informed us that we should prepare for life without Chafa. He is leaving,” he said.

Chafa was one of the stars for Caps United when they won the domestic league in 2016, and carried his form into Africa’s premier club competition, where he led the team as they defied the odds to reach the competition’s group stages.

On the domestic front, he also powered the team to a respectable fifth position, and was voted as one of the Soccer Stars of the Year’s finalists.

It was after their extraordinary run in the Caf Champions League though that the Caps United players attracted a lot of interest from clubs across the continent.

Just after their exit from the competition, Ronald Chitiyo was immediately snapped by Tunisian giants CS Sfaxien, with midfielder Abbas Amidu signing for Egyptian club, El Entag El Harby, while defender Ronald Pfumbidzai joined Bloemfontein Celtic in South Africa.

Striker Dominic Chungwa, who finished the local season as the top goal scorer, has since joined Polokwane City, after penning a three-year contract with the South African side last week.

