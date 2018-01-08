DeMbare, Caps tussle for striker

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League rivals Caps United and Dynamos are tussling for the signature of former FC Platinum striker, Brian Muzondiwa.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The 2015 Soccer Star of the Year finalist was released by FC Platinum, after struggling to hold down a first team shirt last term.

Although the champions believe he can no longer add value to their side, as they venture into the Caf African Champions League, a battle for the signature of the forward has erupted with Bulawayo side Chicken Inn also keen to take him on board.

The player’s manager, Gibson Mahachi confirmed there was interest from the three clubs and they are considering what could be the best destination for the attacker.

“There is interest from Caps United, Dynamos and Chicken Inn. They have all inquired about the availability of the player. What I can only say is that talks are currently underway and we will soon decide which club best suits the player,” Mahachi said.

The player was spotted in Harare yesterday in the company of his manager while negotiating with Caps United.

Reports suggested yesterday the Green Machine were leading the race for the signature of the player.

Caps have been hit by a player exodus over the last six months, losing no less than six key players, which has cast doubts on their chances of winning the championship next season.

Those that have left Caps are Ronald Chitiyo and Abbas Amidu, who joined Tunisian and Egyptian clubs respectively, while Ronald Pfumbidzai joined South African club. Last week Dominic Chungwa and goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda completed their moves to Polokwane City Witbank Spurs respectively.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has been assessing a number of foreign players, including some from Ghana and Zambia in the past season, with a view to signing them. Some of the players are expected to come for final assessment, as the club starts pre-season preparations.

The Harare giants won their first championship in 11 years under Lloyd Chitembwe in 2016, but a punishing schedule that saw them focusing on both the Caf Champions League and the domestic league put paid to their title hopes, as they went on to finish a distant fifth with FC Platinum taking honours.

However, Dynamos, who came agonisingly close to winning the championship last term, also still want to beef up their squad, even though their top marksman, Christian Ntouba Epoupa has returned after sustaining an injury, while on trials with Bidvest Wits.

DeMbare are also battling to re-sign some of their key players from last season, as negotiations take place behind the scenes.

FC Platinum have put together a strong squad with the addition of former Highlanders captain and attacking midfielder, Rahman Kustanzira, as well as Cameroonian, Albert Eonde and Shadreck Mayembe from Zambia all in attack.

The new arrivals pushed out Muzondiwa and former Dynamos striker, Takesure Chinyama and both are seeking a new home.

Related posts: