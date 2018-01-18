DeMbare bid for another Cameroonian

HARARE football giants, Dynamos are angling to secure another Cameroonian forward, as they continue to build a squad they hope can win the league title in the forthcoming season.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Reports suggest that Christian Ntouba, who led DeMbare’s forward line last term, has had some influence in the bid for the player, with whom he shares a manager.

The identity of the target could not be established yesterday, but his representative, Gilbert Sengwe confirmed he had been tasked by Dynamos to bring another Cameroonian following Ntouba’s exploits last season.

Ntouba top-scored for the Lloyd Mutasa-coached side with 12 goals to help them to a second-place finish, where they lost the title to FC Platinum by two points.

Sengwe confirmed he has a suitable player, who is ready to join Dynamos. “I am yet to finalise with Dynamos. We are still engaging, so probably they are the best people you can talk to,” he said.

Dynamos vice-president, Solomon Samanyandwe said the Cameroonian was one of their targets as they continue to bolster the squad.

“We hope to have him (the Cameroonian) as part of our squad next season. We are building a very strong squad and we have since written to Harare City expressing our interest in William Manondo. We hope to finalise with them before the end of the week,” Samanyandwe said.

The Glamour Boys have already signed Raphael Manuvire, Blessing Moyo, James Marufu and Jimmy Tigere, while negotiations for the signature of Harare City’s Manondo on a one-year loan deal are said to be at an advanced stage.

Dynamos are desperate to sign a striker as a back-up for Ntouba, as they reckon that their season suffered when the forward was sidelined by injuries and suspension.

Besides the Cameroonian, other reports suggest that the Glamour Boys have expressed interest in Kuda Kumwala, who was also with the Sunshine City Boys last season.

They are also reinforcing the goalkeeping department after the departure of second-choice goalie, Ashley Reyners and are discussing with Wellington Muuya and Takudzwa Ndoro for a possible move.

Mutasa’s team has also opened negotiations with FC Platinum to extend the loan deal for the slippery, Cleopas Kapupurika, which expired at the end of the year.

