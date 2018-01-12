Chiza celebrates birthday with vulnerable children

BULAWAYO author, Marshall Chiza, last weekend celebrated his 20th birthday with vulnerable children who live on the city’s streets at Large City Hall.

Chiza roped in his friends — musician Jeys Marabini, author and speaker Njabulo Moyo as well as Highlanders striker Gabriel Nyoni — and brought the children of different ages to the Large City Hall where he gave them food.

Some of the children got the chance to sing with Marabini while others went through a football drills session with Nyoni.

Chiza told NewsDay that he will celebrate his birthday with the disadvantaged children every year.

“I want them to enjoy themselves, knowing there are some people who care. Birthdays are always happy moments and it is a time to celebrate with family and friends, but I have thought of doing it as an annual event where I will be with the kids on the streets. This is also a way of giving back to the community,” he said.

Chiza said most of the children did not know when they would have their next meal.

“These children need love and care that some of us get by virtue of being at home with families. Let us not shun them. With the little I had saved, I saw it worthy to enjoy the day with them and I will be doing this in future,” he said.

Marabini mentored and encouraged the children not to lose hope, as he also came from a disadvantaged background in Filabusi, while Nyoni urged those with soccer talent to try their luck at Highlanders football club’s junior teams.

