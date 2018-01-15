Chivi man wins car in Bakers Inn draw

A LUCKY Chivi resident, Jerrifanos Musara has won a sleek Mercedes-Benz C Class and a flat screen television set at the Bakers Inn “Buy and Win” Masvingo provincial draw held on Saturday.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

Musara, who was not present at the draw, was informed by Star FM presenters after they called him to come and collect his 32-inch flat screen television, only to also win the grand prize.

The promotion in Masvingo covered Chiredzi, Gutu, Triangle, Bikita, and Chivi among other areas.

In an interview with Southern Eye, Musara could not hide his joy.

“I am so happy to be the Masvingo winner in the 2017 “Buy and Win” promotion. I am very happy that I won the car and, of course, the television.

“I was expecting to get the prize because I kept entering the competition. When I got that television I thought it was over and I was going home. Then I considered the number of entries I had submitted and the papers in the bin they were rolling, the chance was very small.

”I can only encourage other customers that the Bakers Inn competition is very fair. All you have to do is complete the forms and you will win,” he said.

Musara, a father of two and teacher, said “betting is my life”. Other winners from different parts of Masvingo went home with refrigerators, solar geysers, television sets, stoves and gas cylinders, school fees vouchers and consolation prizes of loaves of bread, caps and T-shirts.

Bakers Inn sales and marketing manager, Caleb Musodza said they were excited about the rising popularity draws on the third edition of “Buy and Win” competition.

“This is the biggest so far and you can see we had a huge crowd here. To cap it all when you have got your grand prize winner there present, it is always a nice experience as you witnessed today.

“The entries, from my own assessment, doubled in number from our last promotion. So the promotion is growing in all the regions,” he said.

He said the promotions are transparent, as they selected independent assessors to conduct the draws which are done in the full view of the public.

