Chivaviro reflects on 2017

TRAILBLAZING gospel musician Togarepi Chivaviro has described the year 2017 as very fruitful after having reached several milestones in his music ministry.

In a thanksgiving message to his fans, Chivaviro said God had been faithful to him, adding that he was amazed by the number of people touched by his music.

“Our biggest achievement was seeing so many people give their lives to Christ, where we sang at various platforms in our church and where we were invited to sing,” he said.

Chivaviro said the year 2017 opened on a high note, with the launch of his Maranatha album, which was graced by South African gospel music legend Derrick Ndzimande in April.

The launch of Maranatha, an album featuring 13 artistes, was graced by five Cabinet ministers and scaled dizzy heights.

“Maranatha, the album, becomes our best so far in sales and reception with more hits than any of our previous albums,” Chivaviro said.

He said he was charmed that Maranatha was Zimbabwe’s leading gospel release for 2017 on YouTube, clocking over 178 000 views.

“Eleven of our songs have now passed YouTube 100 000 viewership, a feat we never dreamt of,” he said.

The songs included Mhepo Inoperekedza, Tariro Yangu, Komborerai Vana Mai, Watakura Kuipa, Handinyarare and Ebenezer.

Chivaviro said other highlights of the year included Ebenezer’s record of 1,7 million YouTube views, ministering to their biggest audience in Europe and invitation to sing at three gatherings with over 60 000 people.

“Our registered fan base via contacts almost doubled from about 6 000 last year to around

11 000 at present,” he said.

Chivaviro said he was also excited that he was able to capture a hymnal DVD album in Luton, England, which attracted a full house.

The year 2017 also saw Chivaviro’s wife, Juliet, recording her first-ever song, a collaboration with Daisy Mtukudzi and Helen Manyeruke — spouses of music legends Oliver and Machanic.

Chivaviro said he relished the opportunity he had to record his first-ever collaboration with Tuku on Handinyarare.

He said music had opened several doors of opportunity which saw them perform in England, Scotland, Holland, France, the United Arab Emirates, Botswana and South Africa.

In the same year, they engaged in several charity initiatives.

