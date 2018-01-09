Chimene was a menace: Civil servants

FINANCE minister Patrick Chinamasa has described former Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene as an arrogant leader, who exposed her poor leadership skills through continuously harassing and threatening civil servants.

Chinamasa made the remarks at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Mutare last Friday.

BY CLAYTON MASEKESA/ KENNETH NYANGANI

The meeting, where Transport and Infrastructure Development minister Joram Gumbo was the guest of honour, was attended by district administrators, town and rural council chairpersons, town secretaries and clerks and legislators from Manicaland.

“Some of the councils here might have performed badly because we had a minister, who harassed and threatened civil servants. Many of the civil servants were not happy and performed their duties out of fear,” Chinamasa said.

“What surprised us is that she even went a step further in boasting that she was uneducated. Now that we have a new minister [Monica Mutsvangwa], who is tried and tested, we now know that things will start moving in the province.”

Some senior civil servants interviewed said they had a torrid time under Chimene, who fled the country when the military deposed President Robert Mugabe in November last year.

“She was not well-versed with how government policies work, especially on local governance. On many occasions, she would jump the gun and actually did the opposite of what was required to be done,” a senior civil servant said.

“She lacked leadership skills and she was very unprofessional. Her position needed a professional person, but she failed to differentiate between professionalism and politics,” an unidentified district administrator said.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF Manicaland chairman, Mike Madiro has blasted party members, who are jostling for positions and oiling the rumour mill on new appointments in the provincial executive, saying they should concentrate on developmental issues.

He made the remarks following rumours that vice-chairman, Joseph Mujati had been replaced by Dorothy Mabika.

“People must not focus on getting positions, but they should concentrate on ensuring our party delivers on its promises.

We are going to hold provincial elections, and I won’t entertain people who are focusing on positions,” Madiro said.

“We are in a new dispensation and we are very keen to work hard for our party so that we can win the forthcoming elections,” he said.

