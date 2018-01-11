Chigubu takes jibes to Swaziland

TOP comedian Clive Chigubu has opened his 2018 calendar on a high note as he is heading for Swaziland to perform at the international comedy club, Molly’s in Mbabane on January 20.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The award-winning jester will perform alongside Swaziland comedians in a show dubbed His Grace.

Chigubu told NewsDay yesterday that he was delighted to be going back to the country after his debut performance at the Swaziland International Comedy Festival last year.

The Swazis could not have enough of his hilarious jests, so their talent management and events company, Tall Tree Talent, came knocking on his door again for a second bite of the cherry.

“I went there some time last year and I think it’s worth going back. The people are friendly and love comedy big time. They are just like our Bulawayo audience – high, happy, and energetic – so I am confident that I will deliver,” he said.

The show’s executive producer, Larry Mhlanga, said the shows were meant to give African comedians international exposure.

“The idea is to expose Zimbabwean and other African talents, especially in comedy. You know we have equally talented comedians who match or can do better than others elsewhere in the world, but it is a matter of limited opportunities,” he said.

“So as a Zimbabwean who is based in the Diaspora, I believe the opportunity that I got must create opportunities for other talents. We have great stories to tell about Zimbabwe through comedy. All that’s needed is the stage to present these stories to the world.”

Mhlanga said they are planning to bring more Zimbabwean comedians to the monthly shows.

Tall Tree Talent has hosted some great names in comedy before including Goliath Brothers, Prins, Thenjwe, Mdura and other South African and Swazi jesters.

