Chief Ndiweni, 13 subjects in court for violence

NTABAZINDUNA traditional leader Felix Nhlanhlayemangwe Ndiweni and his 13 subjects appeared at the Bulawayo Magistrates’ Court on Monday, facing charges of malicious damage to property after they destroyed a villager’s perimeter fence, accusing him of refusing to divorce his “promiscuous” wife.

BY SILAS NKALA

The accused allegedly destroyed Fetti Mbele’s property on July 26 last year, accusing him of refusing to divorce his wife as ordered by the chief.

Magistrate Gladmore Mushove remanded them out of custody to January 18 for continuation of trial.

According to the State, Mbele and his wife Nonkangelo Mpengesi arrived home from Bulawayo on July 26 to find their homestead surrounded by the villagers, who were threatening to pull down his perimeter fence.

The villagers allegedly claimed that they had been ordered by Chief Ndiweni to pull down the fence as well as the cattle kraal as punishment for defying an earlier order to divorce his “promiscuous” wife.

Property worth $300 was destroyed.

Related posts: