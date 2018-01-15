Chicken Inn to unveil Antipas

CHICKEN INN are set to unveil Joey Antipas, who takes over the coaching reigns from Rahman Gumbo, whose contract expired last month and was not renewed.

Fortune Mbele

Antipas returns to the GameCocks where he won the league title in 2015 before his move to South Africa’s AmaZulu in the National First Division in 2016, where he was sacked last year.

Chicken Inn secretary Tavengwa Hara last week confirmed the unveiling ceremony of the coach is on today, but would not give details of the other appointments.

Sikhumbuzo “China” Banda is likely to be retained as manager.

Antipas, who has also coached the Warriors in his career, has won two championships locally, with the now-defunct Motor Action in 2010 before his success with Chicken Inn.

It is not clear yet if Chicken Inn, will also be presenting their goalkeepers’ coach for the 2018 PSL season, after their coach for the over a decade from the lower divisions, Julius Ndlovu is reported to be crossing the floor to neighbours Bulawayo City, who have appointed Darlington Dodo as head coach.

The GameCocks are said to be eyeing the services of former Railstars goalkeeper and Njube Sundowns’ coach Tirivavi Sithole with Highlanders’ legend Peter Nkomo also said to have submitted his curriculum vitae.

Nkomo’s contract at Highlanders ended on December 31 after he replaced Cosmas Zulu at the Bulawayo giants’ midway through the season last year.

