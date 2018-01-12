Chapungu goalkeeper dies

THE football fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the passing-on of Chapungu goalkeeper Roy Stephen Mazingi.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Mazingi died at Manyame Airbase Hospital in Harare on Wednesday night where he had been admitted.

He was 31. Chapungu media and public relations officer Squadron Leader Tawanda Zowa confirmed Mazingi’s untimely death.

“It’s a very sad development indeed. It is with great sorrow that we as Chapungu FC are announcing the death of our first-choice goalkeeper Roy Mazingi.

“Roy passed away on Wednesday night in Harare, after a short illness. Mourners are gathered at 537 Mbizo 3, Kwekwe. Burial will be in Kwekwe on Saturday (tomorrow), but the burial time will be notified in due course,” Zowa said in a statement.

Mazingi was born on March 27, 1986 in Kwekwe, where he made good strides during the early stages of his football career.

He started his professional football career in his home town Kwekwe where he played for the now-defunct Lancashire Steel from 2006 up to 2007 and was spotted by former Shabanie Mine players Arnold Jani and Andrew Chisunga, who facilitated his move to the Zvishavane-based miners.

Affectionately known as Spiderman because of his goalkeeping antics, Mazingi made his top-flight debut at Shabanie Mine in 2008.

He played for Shabanie Mine up to 2013 under the tutelage of Luke Masomere.

During his time at Shabanie Mine, Mazingi shared the same dressing room with the likes of Caleb Masocha, Tafadzwa Mombeshora, Valentine Ndaba, Nigel Hunga and Tarisai Rukanda and was part of the team that lifted the Banc ABC Super Cup in 2013.

Mazingi then joined airforce side, Chapungu in 2014 during John Nyikadzino’s tenure as coach where commanded first-team preference until the time of his death.

