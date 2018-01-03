Caps linked with FCP striker

After losing striker, Dominic Chungwa, with his partner John Zhuwawo also expected to leave, Caps United have reportedly identified possible replacements, among them FC Platinum reject, Brian Muzondiwa.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Muzondiwa’s contract with the platinum miners lapsed on December 31 and the player has set his sights on joining the Green Machine.

Caps United will have to replenish after Chungwa left for Polokwane City, while they also sold attackers Ronald Chitiyo and Brian Amidu during the July transfer window.

The Green Machine are currently negotiating for the sale of Zhuwawo, who is wanted by South African top-flight side, Ajax Cape Town.

Apart from new arrivals, Caps United need to tie down some of the players, whose contracts have expired, while there are some who could move to foreign leagues.

“The club is in need of strikers to replace the players that have left and the club has already started looking into the market to see which players they can bring in,” a source said.

“There are many players, who want to play for Caps United and we hope to find strikers who can help the team earn success.”

The Harare giants are also said to have set sights on the Chapungu duo of winger Ian Nyoni and Blessing Sahondo, formerly of FC Platinum, to bolster their attack.

Chungwa and Zhuwawo thrust themselves into the limelight after Chitiyo and Amidu left.

Chungwa ended as the league’s top goalscorer, netting 17 goals in the second half of the season.

Midfielders Devon Chafa and Moses Muchenje have also been linked with moves to Egypt, which is fast becoming a popular destination for Zimbabwean players.

