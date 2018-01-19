Caps acquire ‘Mahindra’

CAPS United have continued to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season with defender Oscar Machapa completing his return to the Green Machine.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Machapa has penned a two-year deal with the club.

The former AS Vita Club and Dynamos utility player adds to a squad that was depleted following the departure of several players in the last six months.

Caps United president Farai Jere yesterday confirmed Machapa’s return to the Green Machine.

“It’s a very good development that we have signed a good player. We completed the signing of Machapa yesterday (Wednesday). So he penned a two-year deal,” Jere said.

“It’s a positive move towards our 2018 objective of winning the league title because we believe it’s going to be our year so we are doing everything to strengthen our squad. Machapa is a player with power, he is a workhorse and he can compete for honours for our team. I believe his presence will make a difference for our team this season. We are a club of choice and we have many players that we will be signing during this window period to make our side the strongest among all.”

Caps have already signed striker Brian Muzondiwa while they are also pursuing Simba Nhivi, who has returned home after a short stint in Tanzania.

The Lloyd Chitembwe-coached side has so far lost key players that include Dominic Chungwa, who joined South African Premiership side Polokwane City, and goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda, who opted for Witbank Spurs in the South African National First Division.

Midfielders Moses Muchenje and Devon Chafa are trying their luck in Egypt but their contracts with Caps have since expired.

Last season, Ronald Chitiyo and Brian Abbasi Amidu joined North African clubs, while talented left-back Ronald Pfumbidzai moved to Bloemfontein Celtic of South Africa.

