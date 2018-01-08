Bank of Ghana deputy governor resigns

GHANA — Bank of Ghana second deputy governor, Johnson Asiama tendered his resignation in a move that will complete an overhaul of the central bank’s three most senior positions in the past year, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg

Asiama will announce his departure next week, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.

Bernard Otabil, a spokesperson for the bank, didn’t answer calls seeking comment.

Asiama, 49, was appointed to the position in April 2016 and oversees research, risk management and banking. Since the New Patriotic Party came into power a year ago, former governor, Abdul Nashiru Issahaku left the bank in April and was replaced by Ernest Addison. Millison Narh stepped down as first deputy governor in July after reaching retirement age.

The central bank cut its benchmark rate four times in 2017, to a more than three year low of 20%, as inflation slowed toward the target of 6% to 10%. The bank’s monetary policy committee will announce its next rate decision on January 22.

