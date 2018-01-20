Baby seeks $15 000 for surgery in India

A NKULUMANE baby, whose parents appealed for $15 000 for her to undergo life-saving heart surgery in India, has been admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital after well-wishers donated $3 200.

BY SHARON SIBINDI/ TALENT GUMPO

Nine-month-old Rudorwashe Grace Moyo, was diagnosed with a life-threatening heart complication.

She is battling congenital heart disease and has been on life support for the past three months and is surviving on anti-heart failure medication, which the family said they could no longer afford.

Rudorwashe was admitted at the Mpilo intensive care unit (ICU) on Wednesday after her condition deteriorated.

When Southern Eye visited the hospital on Thursday Rudorwashe’s mother Tendai Moyo said they got $3 200 from well-wishers and she was grateful for the donations.

“I appreciate what everyone has done for the baby, but there’s still a long way to go. The baby is not doing so well. She is in the ICU. She is suffering from pneumonia and the doctors are trying to stabilise her, so they can proceed with the operation. We still need help from companies, organisations, individuals, churches and anyone who can assist us. At the moment the hospital is providing everything,” she said.

“Her condition had deteriorated when she was admitted. She was attacked by pneumonia. Pneumonia triggers heart failure and she needed to be stabilised and we can’t say how she is now. ”

Rudorwashe needs palliative cardiac surgery.

Donations can be deposited in ZB Bank, Jason Moyo St, Bulawayo; Account name: Tendai Moyo; Account number: 4307 453 101 200 or Ecocash on 0771 907 636. Well-wishers can contact Moyo on 0785 516 142 or 15953 Nkulumane 12.

