Arrest Mpofu or else chaos will reign: Maridadi

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has been warned Zimbabweans will embark on Operation Restore Legacy 2 if he fails to arrest Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu and other ministers implicated in corrupt deals.
BY VENERANDA LANGA
The issue was raised by Mabvuku-Tafara MP James Maridadi (MDC-T) on Tuesday and created heated debate in the National Assembly during a discussion of the Finance Bill brought by Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa to do with the 2018 National Budget.
“There are names in Cabinet that are so synonymous with corruption like Mpofu, where there is a problem with $15 billion diamond revenue which disappeared and the person who was in charge was Mpofu and he cannot be seen to be working with Mnangagwa,” Maridadi said.
“If he does not do due process that clears him of corruption, then he must be fired because Mnangagwa said there are no sacred cows.”
Maridadi questioned why the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) had cleared Information and Communication Technology minister Supa Mandiwanzira who was accused of corruption by former NetOne boss Reward Kangai.
“Zacc is not the police and he (Mandiwanzira) should be able to clear his name. If former Finance minister Ignatius Chombo and former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi were arrested for corruption, then why not them? Where does one man get money to construct a three-storey house which is bullet-proof and has a helipad in this country where there are no drugs?” he said referring to former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere.
“We have ministers in this government that buy their children vehicles worth $200 000 and where do they get the foreign currency from?”
Maridadi said some ministers and top government officials were supposed to be in Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison and not Cabinet and Parliament.
“The house which was built by former Police Commissioner Augustine Chihuri was as big as Holiday Inn and we all know how much he earned, so where did he get the money from? Zimbabweans were patient for 37 years, but if nothing happens to those ministers, then we the people will do a citizens’ arrest and cause a scene and see whether Mnangagwa will give them amnesty.
Chinamasa must go to Mnangagwa and tell him that he cannot do his duties effectively with these men,” Maridadi said.
Norton MP Temba Mliswa (independent) said former First Lady Grace Mugabe had 20 farms and called on government to repossess them.
“We had a Minister of Transport who was there when Air Zimbabwe was being changed to Zimbabwe Airways and we need thorough investigations by Zacc. Mnangagwa is the man for the job, but the problem is the people around him. The whole Cabinet needs to be investigated or we will continue to have Operation Restore Legacy 2. I am not jealous about Mpofu’s wealth, but we need to know how he acquired it. Zimbabwe comes first and we shall continue to tell the generals (army) what is criminal,” Mliswa said.
But Chinamasa yesterday said it was wrong to name individuals and make allegations without evidence.
“If we pursue each other on the basis of lack of evidence, then there will be disaster. We are not accustomed to rich Africans and when we see a rich African we think he is a thief, but we do not say the same for a rich European. I first met Mpofu in the 1980s and already he was a very rich person owning buildings, and so let us be careful and have evidence before accusations are made,” Chinamasa said.
Maridadi the one and only cabinet minister worth to enjoy tax payers money he talks sense,he is the first one who single handedly throw the impeachment process on that matibili goblin.all these other MPs sorry to say are shitholes
Johno
I have three contributions to make on this matter. First we have already started saying “Mnangagwa is the man for the job, but the problem is the people around him” This is exactly what we said about Mugabe and where did that lead us? Second before the Air Zimbabwe fiasco is fully investigated, minister Gumbo proceeds to procure snow graders to fix our roads. Snow graders in Zimbabwe?? Maybe there is snow on the roads where Gumbo comes from. And he has the nerve to tell people “We made a mistake, just use what you’ve got, let bygones be bygones!!” This man believes he is still in the Mugabe era. He should definitely be investigated. The age of unaccountability is gone.
Third is Chinamasa himself qualified to be minister of finance when his son was caught crossing the border with $US 8 million? Where did he get that money? Remember NO SACRED COWS!! Otherwise its all a charade.
15 BILLION
nxaaaaa wena Chinamasa Parirenyatwa is also a thief.
Paradox
Yaa we can claim that they stole our wealth but we need evidence.I spoke to obert mpofu’s nephew and told me that,everthing has a receipt and source of money .Its difficult to arrest somebody on allegations because at the end of day courts will free him.
Mudhara
I agree with Jonho , ED has a vision but he lacks the guts , I think since he also have a dark past that is why he is protecting people like , Mpofu , Chinamasa , Charamba , Parirenyatwa who abuse the PSMAS funds etc . I believe ED is not the right person for the job or he is not able to deal with these thieves around him .ED is biased on his corruptions investigation cases . ED was suppose to retire the entire Mugabe cabinet and start from afresh not continuity with the same thieves , maybe he would have got it correct .
ROCAFELLA
its all n
Mudhara
@Paradox , what about the 10 million he asked from the investor , lets not put all these cases under the carpert .
Moyondizvo
Sure Mpofu ngaaongororwe chero zvake aive rich kudhara but akazowedzera nekuba from government remember he is the one who was responsible during the fall of national railways of Zimbabwe and also pa US$15Billion he knows what happened.