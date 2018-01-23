Actress picks up the mic

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean actress, Rejoice Phaladi , has turned to music and fired her first shots with her debut single, Baddest Whines, featuring urban grooves sensation Rockford “Roki” Josphats.

BY PRECIOUS CHIDA

The single was produced by GT Beats in South Africa.

Yakayaka, as Phaladi is popularly known, has played roles in South African soapies such as Muvhango and Generations, where she featured as Kgomotjo’s lawyer and Mnqobis respectively.

The talented actress said her venturing into music did not mean she had quit acting, but she was merely spreading her wings.

“I am not going to dump acting. If a good role comes, I will take it. I love the arts, be it acting or music and as a woman I know I can manage both careers,” she said.

Yakayaka said she was looking forward to a lot of collaborations with dancehall artistes and top-rated hip-hop musician, Takura.

The video for Baddest Whines, she said, was currently being shot in Zimbabwe because she wanted to market herself as a Zimbabwean artiste.

“I needed to establish myself as an artiste back home, so that people can identify me with my country because a lot of people always say I don’t look Zimbabwean,” she said.

Born and bred in Bulawayo, the musician moved to the United Kingdom before settling in South Africa.

Yakayaka said she is going to release six singles and an EP before the end of 2018.

She added that her debut single was doing well on the market after roping in multi award winning musician Roki.

“I love Roki from his Chidzoka days and I asked him to jump into the production because I believe he is a very artistic musician,” she said.