Accountant ‘diverts over $10 000 Zimra, NSSA remittances’

AN accountant from Northvale Bulawayo has appeared in court for allegedly stealing over $10 000 meant for the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) remittances from his employer Pauline Ann Eglin.

BY SILAS NKALA

Chamunorwa Mamoyo was not asked to plead to the charge of theft of trust funds when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Franklin Mkhwananzi yesterday. He was remanded out of custody on $300 bail to January 22.

The court heard that Mamoyo was employed by Pauline Ann Eglin as a bookkeeper and accounting assistant and his duties included advising her on Zimra and NSSA returns, receive cash from the firm, sign for it, make payments required to Zimra and NSSA and file all payments.

It is alleged that on August 18, 2015 Mamoyo received cash amounting to $381 for remittance to NSSA. On September 21, 2015 he also received $1 041 and $403.

Mamoyo also on received another $403 for NSSA and $1 040 for Zimra PAYE on October 28, 2015. In November 2015, Mamoyo received $760 and $2080 for remittance to NSSA and Zimra.

On January 21, 2016 he received $461 for NSSA and

$1 749 for Zimra remittance. It is alleged that on January 29, 2016 complainant handed over more money to Mamoyo who acknowledged receipt.

Eglin was approached by NSSA officials enquiring about payments as they said the never received any money.

Mamoyo’s contract was terminated pending investigations. Eglin approached Zimra and was told that no remittance had been done by Mamoyo and she made a report to the police and it was discovered that he had swindled her of $10 125.

